Porto Ercole (Grosseto), 25 July 2022 – Two opposing theses about the accident at sea off the coast of Porto Ercole. Two different versions from the two groups of people, the Danish tourists who were on the speedboat that overwhelmed the sailboat, and the group of Roman sailing enthusiasts who were on the Woman, departed from Civitavecchia. The sailboat was hit and saw the death of a man, Andrea Giorgio Coen, 59, from Rome. While a woman is currently missing at sea. This is Anna Claudia Cartoni.

“Too many boats in the sea, the rules must be respected”

The victim and the missing woman: who they are

As part of the investigations conducted by the Port Authority of Porto Santo Stefano on the orders of the Grosseto prosecutor’s office, the different versions and the opposing reconstructions are evaluated. The speedboat would land on the boat. The thesis of the group of four Danish tourists is that the driver of the speedboat would have been blinded by the sun.

He was there to steer the boat Per Horup – 58 years old, currently the only one investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for shipwreck, manslaughter and injury – who was on board with his wife, son Mikkel and the latter’s girlfriend.

“The sun was low, it blinded us and we couldn’t see well”, this is the version. On the contrary, what those who were on board the sailboat say. In addition to the deceased person and the missing woman, there were four other people, who recall how the speedboat “went at insane speed”.

According to their version “it was as if on board there was no one“Intending, therefore, that there was no person at the controls at the time and that the speedboat, a 13.5-meter Fairlines Squadron 58, was proceeding on autopilot. All circumstances that the Coast Guard will now try to ascertain.

The tragedy remains, the shock and the mourning remain. In addition to the anxiety for the woman dispersed in the sea, for which the searches continue uninterrupted during the day but also at night, with the help of a special helicopter for the night search. The use of a robot capable of descending to a depth of 150 meters is not excluded.