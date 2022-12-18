Home Sports Argentina are world champions: they beat France on penalties
DOHA. Argentina is world champion for the third time in its history. After the successes of 1978 and 1985, the Albiceleste returned to triumph: in the final played at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, the team led by Lionel Scaloni defeated defending champion France 7-5 after the penalty shoot-out.

The South Americans had taken a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Messi from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute and Di Maria in the 36th minute, then the comeback signed in 97 seconds by Mbappè, who shortened from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and signed the 2-2 at 81′.

In extra time, Argentina put their head back on, with Messi still scoring in the 109th minute, but in the 118th minute Mbappè completed his personal hat-trick by beating Martinez again from eleven meters to make it 3-3.

It went to penalties: Coman had his shot saved by Seleccion’s full-back, Tchouameni kicked wide, then Montiel made no mistake and the 2022 World Cup arrived for Argentina.

