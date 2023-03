World champions Argentina have won their first international match since the World Cup in Qatar thanks in part to a dream goal from Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old superstar scored the final goal in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Panama on Thursday in Buenos Aires with a direct free-kick into the Kreuzeck (89′). It was the 800th goal in 1,017. Compulsory game in the career of the exceptional kicker and the 99th goal in the international jersey.

