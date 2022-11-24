Home Sports Argentina-Mexico, odds increased to 6.00 for the Albiceleste victory
Sports

Argentina-Mexico, odds increased to 6.00 for the Albiceleste victory

by admin
Argentina-Mexico, odds increased to 6.00 for the Albiceleste victory

Albiceleste is playing a good part of qualifying after the shock against Saudi Arabia: the victory is worth a lot, even for Goldbet and Better

Argentina wins with increased odds

For the occasion, Goldbet, Better and NetBet have prepared a higher odds precisely on the outcome of this match: the 1 mark, which would put Messi and his companions back in the running, thus goes from 1.50 to 6.00 for both bookmakers. And the rest of the story speaks quite clear: Mexico has always lost against Argentina in the World Cup, in the previous three dated 1930, 2006 and 2010. Albiceleste, moreover, has never lost the first two games of a World Cup. Watch out for Mexico though, who haven’t scored in their last three World Cup games, but who have never gone four games without doing so.

November 24th – 7.35pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Trump to the arms lobby: the answer to the massacre is to arm all teachers

You may also like

World Cup Group G: Switzerland beats Cameroon 1-0

Mental health is treated on the camper: with...

Portugal-Ghana 3-2: goals from Ronaldo, Joao Felix and...

Belluno Dolomites. Paloma Casal, from hockey to women’s...

Italy, Banchero already speaks blue: “I will do...

Who is the “King” of the 2022 Qatar...

European Curling Championships. Italy beaten by Switzerland. It...

World Cup Uruguay vs. South Korea: Who can...

Georgina Rodriguez trains for Qatar with MMA, dance,...

Pedavena, on December 4 the race of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy