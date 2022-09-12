Original title: Argentina narrowly beats Brazil to win the Copa America title for the third time in the history of the Americas

On September 12, 2022, Beijing time, in the just-concluded Men’s Basketball America’s Cup final, Argentina narrowly defeated Brazil 75-73 and won the America’s Cup for the third time in history.

Overall data:

Argentina’s Campazzo had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Dyke had 20 points and 7 rebounds, and Laprovitola had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists;

Brazil Benitet 18 points, Huertas 11 points, Santos 11 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists.

In the previous semifinals, Argentina beat the United States 82-73 to advance to the final. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: