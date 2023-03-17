news-txt”>

Over one million people for 80,000 places available. Tickets for the friendly between world champions Argentina and the Panama national team scheduled for March 23 at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires sold out in less than three hours. According to what the fans who queued up to buy the virtual ticket on social networks have reached almost one and a half million people.

Put the fans one after the other, it would have been a line of 695 kilometers as calculated by the sports newspaper Olè. A distance equivalent to that from the River Plate’s Monumental stadium to the Mario Kempes in Cordoba, and slightly less than that from the Maradona in Naples to the San Siro in Milan. It is an enthusiasm that is not surprising in any case. This is the world champions’ first home game after their victory in Qatar and everyone’s eyes are still etched with the images of the enthusiasm of the millions of people who flooded the streets of Buenos Aires as the ‘Selección’ returned with the cup . On that occasion, Messi and his companions were forced to leave the official bus blocked by the crowd and board a helicopter to complete the traditional parade in the center of the capital by air.