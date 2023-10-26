Argentina Remains on Top: FIFA National Team Ranking Update

FIFA Releases New National Team Ranking: Argentina Remains at the Top

After the conclusion of the October games, FIFA has published a new update of the national team ranking. The Argentine National Team continues to hold the top spot, following their impressive performance in the South American Qualifiers with victories over Paraguay and Peru. They currently have 1861.29 points.

Following Argentina, France sits in second place with 1853.11 points, while Brazil completes the top three with 1812.2 points. England takes the fourth spot with 1807.88 points, and Belgium is ranked fifth with 1793.71 points. Portugal has climbed one position to sixth place, pushing the Netherlands down to seventh. Spain also rose one position to eighth place. Italy maintains the ninth spot, and Croatia rounds up the top ten teams.

Outside the top ten, the United States and Mexico are ranked eleventh and twelfth, respectively. The United States has 1675.89 points, while Mexico has 1663.94 points. Both teams have shown promising performances in recent matches, with Mexico winning the 2023 Gold Cup and the United States securing victories in friendly matches. However, they still have some progress to make to break into the top ten.

Among other Concacaf teams, Panama is ranked 44th with 1461.09 points, followed closely by Canada at 1454.95 points and Costa Rica at 1452.10 points. Jamaica occupies the 55th position with 1421.36 points. El Salvador and Honduras are ranked 77th and 78th, respectively. Haiti and Curacao complete the top ten Concacaf teams at positions 78 and 89 in the overall ranking.

The latest FIFA ranking reflects the performances of national teams in recent matches. While Argentina continues to dominate, there have been some movements in the top ten, demonstrating the competitiveness among the world‘s football powerhouses. Both the United States and Mexico are aiming to improve their rankings and establish themselves as strong contenders in international football.

Share this: Facebook

X

