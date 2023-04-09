news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 APR – Mateo Retegui continues to score in the Argentine championship. The center forward of the Italian national team ‘struck’ again today, converting the penalty awarded to his team, Tigre, in the match on the Godoy Cruz pitch in the 32nd minute. Previously the home team had taken the lead in the 5th minute, with Lopez, and the result has not changed since, so the match ended 1-1. (HANDLE).

