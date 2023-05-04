Argentina superstar: After insults against Messi – PSG increases security

As of: 05/04/2023 6:13 p.m

The mood at Paris Saint-Germain is not good. After Messi, Neymar and Verratti are also insulted by fans. The club issues a statement. And increases the security measures.

Paris Saint Germain has increased security according to a media report. After the heated mood among fans of the French soccer champions had not abated even after Lionel Messi was suspended and supporters even marched in front of Messi’s strike partner Neymar’s house, the club took further measures.

Like the news agency France Media Agency wrote, security personnel were deployed in front of the training ground, as well as in front of the accommodations of Messi, Neymar and the Italian PSG-Professionals Marco Verratti strengthened.

Earlier, PSG issued a statement condemning in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable actions and insults committed by a small group on Wednesday. According to media reports, around 200 people had gathered in front of the office. There were also verbal insults against Messi, who has been criticized by some PSG fans for a long time and in games in the Princes Park was already whistled at the team presentation.

Trip to Saudi Arabia enrages fans

Messi’s short trip to Saudi Arabia as a tourism ambassador earlier this week was not well received by fans after the 3-1 defeat by Lorient. The fact that the family vacation should not have been discussed with the club brought the 35-year-old soccer world champion from Argentina a two-week suspension.

As reported by French and Argentinian media, another engagement after the end of Messi’s contract on June 30 is ruled out. Messi himself or his manager and father Jorge have yet to comment. PSG has not yet commented on the suspension either, and Messi’s name was not mentioned in the statement about the insults either. “Messi, what a waste” captioned it “The Parisian”: “Two years for nothing.”

Messi left his heart club FC Barcelona in tears in the summer of 2021, the heavily indebted club could no longer afford the South American. In addition to an offer from Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia and interest from the Major League Soccer in the USA there has also been speculation for a long time about a return of Messi to Barcelona. The association at least confirmed the project.