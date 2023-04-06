Home Sports Argentina takes the top spot in the world rankings
Sports

Argentina takes the top spot in the world rankings

Argentina takes the top spot in the world rankings

Argentina has climbed back to the top of the FIFA World Rankings after six years. The world champion made up one place in the ranking published by the world association on Thursday and knocked record champion Brazil off the throne. The “Selecao” lost two places and dropped back to third place behind Vice World Champion France.

Austria made up two places thanks to the two opening wins in the European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan (4:1) and Estonia (2:1) and is now in 32nd place. Belgium, the next ÖFB opponent away on June 17, defended their fourth place behind the leading trio. Sweden moved up a spot to 22nd, while Estonia (108th) and Azerbaijan (124th) are further outside the top 100.

FIFA World Ranking Men

1. (2.) Argentina 1.840,93
2. (3.) France 1.838,45
3. (1.) Brazil 1.834,21
4. (4.) Belgium * 1.792,53
5. (5.) England 1.792,43
6. (6.) Netherlands 1731,23
7. (7.) Croatia 1.730,02
8. (8.) Italy 1.713,66
9. (9.) Portugal 1.707,22
10. (10.) Spain 1.682,85
11. (11.) Morocco 1.677,79
12. (12.) Switzerland 1.664,24
13. (13.) USA 1.653,77
14. (14.) Deutschland 1.647,42
15. (15.) Mexico 1.631,87
16. (16.) Uruguay 1.631,29
17. (17.) Colombia 1.617,08
19. (19.) Senegal 1.613,21
18. (18.) Denmark 1.594,53
20. (20.) Japan 1.588,59
22. (23.) Sweden * 1.558,70
32. (32.) Austria 1.508,24
108. (109.) Estonia * 1.182,50
124. (121.) Azerbaijan * 1.142,25
