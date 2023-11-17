Argentina vs Uruguay: Clash of Titans in the South American Qualifiers

Argentina to face Uruguay in South American Qualifiers

The Argentine National Team is gearing up to take on Uruguay in the fifth date of the South American Qualifiers 2026. The match will be held at La Bombonera, and it promises to be a thrilling encounter with Lionel Messi leading the team.

Under the direction of Lionel Scaloni, Argentina is currently the absolute leaders with a perfect score of 12 points. In their previous match, they secured a 2-0 victory over Peru with two goals from Messi. This upcoming match against Uruguay will be a challenging one, especially with an upcoming visit to Brazil next Tuesday.

On the other side, Uruguay, led by Marcelo Bielsa, has seven points and is one of the three contenders. The team will witness the return of Luis Suárez, who will be starting as a substitute under the ‘Loco’ cycle. Uruguay’s recent victory over Brazil and their upcoming match against Bolivia has added to the excitement of the upcoming game.

The formations for the Argentina vs Uruguay match have been released, with both teams gearing up for what promises to be an intense clash. The live minute-by-minute coverage of the South American Qualifiers can be followed on various platforms.

Stay tuned for all the updates and action as Argentina takes on Uruguay in an exciting South American Qualifiers match.

