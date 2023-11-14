Argentina’s Path to the 2026 World Cup, Messi’s Future, and Insights from Tagliafico

Argentina will be facing off against Uruguay on Thursday for matchday five of the Conmebol Qualifiers ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, a thief has revealed that he robbed Cristiano Ronaldo’s house and explained why he doesn’t target Messi. The albiceleste’s star player, Lionel Messi, seems to be less motivated with his country after the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, Nicolás Tagliafico, in an interview prior to the match against Uruguay, stated that winning the Copa América next year is the key for Messi to play in the 2026 World Cup. Tagliafico also highlighted the importance of older players from the 2014 World Cup in shaping the new generation of players. In addition, Luis Suárez has left Messi and Inter Miami in a difficult situation by signing a new contract with an unexpected team. As the team prepares for their upcoming matches, the pressure seems to be shifting from the older, more experienced players to the new generation, allowing them to showcase their talent without the same level of pressure or blame for past defeats.

