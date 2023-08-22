Argentinian club brings ex-professional Tevez as coach

Argentina’s top division club Independiente have signed former international Carlos Tevez as coach. Former coach Ricardo Zielinski resigned on Sunday after Independiente lost to Colon.

The 39-year-old Tevez coached the Rosario Central club for a short time last year, but withdrew after around four months with reference to upcoming board elections.

Tevez won 76 caps for Argentina and scored 13 goals. Among other things, five championships with the Argentinian top club Boca Juniors, two titles each in the Premier League with Manchester United and Juventus Turin in Serie A and one with Manchester City are among Tevez’s successes – as well as the Champions League victory United 2008.

