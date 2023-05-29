Argentinian golfer Grillo won his second title in Fort Worth after 7 years

Grillo decided on the victory on the first hole in a shoot-off, in which he defeated home Adam Schenk. “They say that winning a second title is harder and it’s true,” said the 30-year-old Argentine.

He received his second title after seven years and seven months. He triumphed for the first time on the PGA circuit in October 2015 in Napa Valley, where he also succeeded in a shootout. “I’m glad that all the playing, training and family sacrifices paid off,” Grillo said.