Argentinian golfer Grillo won his second title in Fort Worth after 7 years

Argentinian golfer Grillo won his second title in Fort Worth after 7 years

Argentinian golfer Emiliano Grillo.


| photo: AP

Grillo decided on the victory on the first hole in a shoot-off, in which he defeated home Adam Schenk. “They say that winning a second title is harder and it’s true,” said the 30-year-old Argentine.

He received his second title after seven years and seven months. He triumphed for the first time on the PGA circuit in October 2015 in Napa Valley, where he also succeeded in a shootout. “I’m glad that all the playing, training and family sacrifices paid off,” Grillo said.

Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament

série PGA Tour ve Fort Worth

(par 70, $8.7 million endowment):

1. Grillo (Arg.) 272 (67+65+72+68) – in a shootout on the 1st hole, 2. Schenk 272 (66+67+67+72), 3. Scheffler (both USA) 273 (67+ 67+72+67) and Hall (Eng.) 273 (62+66+72+73), 5. Haley 274 (73+68+66+67), 6. Burns 275 (67+70+70+68) , Fowler 275 (68+71+69+67), and Kim (all USA) 275 (67+71+70+67).

