Argentinian Martino becomes coach at Messi Club

Lionel Messi gets a good old acquaintance as a coach at Inter Miami. Gerardo Martino, who, like the 36-year-old world champion, comes from Rosario, Argentina, will take over from the currently ailing Florida team. “Tata is a very respected person in our sport and his track record speaks for itself,” Inter co-owner David Beckham said in a statement about the 60-year-old.

Messi recently stressed in an interview that he would play in Miami in the future. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired after two years and he is moving to Major League Soccer on a free transfer. However, the team is currently bottom of the table in the Eastern Conference. Messi’s first game in the Inter Miami shirt is set to be the opener of the League Cup in Miami on July 21 against Mexico’s Cruz Azul.

His compatriot Martino is to start work as soon as he receives the working documents. Most recently, he coached the national team of Mexico, but after the early end of the World Cup, he couldn’t go any further there. He coached FC Barcelona from summer 2013 to summer 2014, when Messi was still playing for the Catalans. After that, Martino took over the Argentine national team for two years.

