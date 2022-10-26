For Arianna De Bastiani, “defend” is not a verb: it is a mission. Yes, because the twenty-year-old from the Belluno Dolomites on the green rectangle takes care of stemming the opponent’s attacks. And outside of her, in everyday life, she has a passion for football that borders on faith.

«This sport represents a way of being 100% myself, it is freedom and an outlet. Without the ball I would not be what I am now ».

A LOT TO LEARN

De Bastiani started playing at the age of six, in the Agordino Tournament. Then she, again in Agordo, she joined the Esordienti team. And, when she was no longer in the age group to take the field with the boys, she prepared the bag and headed for Belluno: “I think I still have a lot to learn – continues Anna – and, in this sense , I try to take a cue from those who know more than me. I think I am a pretty fast player: I like to go against each other and shoot on goal, the rare times that this happens to me ».

SWEET MEMORIES

After the splendid start in the championship of Excellence, the Dolomites ran into two stops in a row against Saronecaneva and Bassanese. The latest success, however, dates back to the trip to the Pordenone area with the Nuova Virtus. A team that evokes sweet memories in Arianna: «Last year, with Virtus, we were winning 2-1, but we were under pressure and the opponents were pushing for a draw. In the second half, however, I scored 3-1. And the result is secured ».

THE STRENGTH OF THE PROVINCE

The landing in the Belluno Dolomites is an opportunity: «Also to demonstrate the strength of the province from a female point of view. And to widen the panorama more and more, bringing the greatest number of girls and boys to approach this sport ». Meanwhile, on Sunday, Francesco Pellicanò’s athletes will take a rest session: «We are a very united group with a great desire to demonstrate our strength. I am delighted with anyone and, in particular, I am linked to Camilla Rosson: we shared various experiences together, I call her the “dwarf” of the group – smiles De Bastiani – but I love her very much ».