Arianna Grillo leads the Pavese Gymnastics team to the Italian artistic championships in Padua, winning two gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the junior category. The fifteen-year-old Italian promise, European junior team champion, shone in the Gold finals, together with her teammates Ines del Bo, Marta Salis and Vittoria Rocca; Arianna in the Junior 3 category then missed the tricolor in the four apparatus right on the last beam exit, when she lost her balance and her score was affected, so much so that she moved from first to third place. Arianna obtained the best score in the floor exercise, she held on to the vault and the parallel bars, but the fall on the balance beam conditioned her to the point of finishing on the third step of the podium. Her low score also excluded her from the beam final, which only the eight best in the specialty rankings could access. However, Grillo took her revenge, winning two titles in the specialties: on the parallel bars and on the free body, where she won with a large advantage. The very young talent from Pavese then took second place on vault.

The athletes born in 2004 also performed well in the event: Marta Sali fifteenth, Del Bo twenty-fourth and Vittoria Rocca thirty-eighth. «Excellent results – explains Claudio Del Bo, manager of Pavese – to reach the final the gymnasts had to overcome the regional obstacle and then the interregional one. Their contribution in view of the 2023 A2 championship, our corporate goal, is important ». In Padua only Ludovica Canetti was missing, stopped due to injury. The Pavese gymnasts were accompanied by Monica Vullo and Giorgia Perelli, while Arianna was followed by Paolo Bucci on the competition field.