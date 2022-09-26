Arianna Bagnofrom Avellino, is 24 years old and a dream. Graduating in banking and finance economics. This is why she enrolled at the University of Sannio in Benevento where this specific degree course exists. However, Arianna does not go to lessons alone. Or rather she can’t. Because in addition to being a student, she is Arianna mother of Mariangela born at the end of 2021. Single mother to be exact it is forced to take her daughter with her to lessons because he can’t leave it anywhere. I have not found a place in the nest. A drama that is not only hers, but of many other young people who have the courage to carry on pregnancies even in difficult conditions, without help.

Covid, complications and the arrival of Mariangela

Baby food, bottles and diapers in tow, Arianna showed up at the university to be able to follow the courses, trusting in the good heart of the professors. “Having conceived my daughter it was a miracle – says the young woman – as the doctors told me. In January 2021, having contracted the Covid led me to end up in a coma due to some previous pathologies. I woke up in late January. Without work anymore ”. Arianna had been working for a few years in a security service agency. “When I had Covid, with all the complications that ensued and because of which I ended up in hospital several times, the agency fired me. Then at the end of March I discovered I was pregnant “. The child’s father, however, after a few months lets her know that she has no intention of taking care of her. And then she, thanks to the support of the family, gets by.

The choice to go to university and the difficulties

“I decided this year to enroll in university to have the opportunity for a more stable job and a better future for my daughter. And also because I like these subjects “. That stability that today is only a mirage. But how much effort for a girl with a dependent child e little help. Especially from the institutions. “My parents helped me and help me financially, but they can’t look after the baby when I’m not there because they work.” In July Arianna go back to the hospital for other problems always related to Covid. “Unfortunately I didn’t have time to register for the nursery and when I went to the Municipality to ask I was told that unfortunately there was no more room. In practice, the saying ‘Who comes first stays first’ and you are not selected on the basis of the ISEE ”. Therefore, nowhere, nowhere. “I turned to private individuals. One gave me availability perhaps in November “. But the courses have already started. Arianna wrote to the mayor, she went knocking several times on the doors of the Municipality. But nothing. “I requested the asylum bonus and I was told the money will come, but four months after signing up. And who has the money to advance? I should leave the university to go to work but for my life I would like something more and it is right that I can make sure that I have it ”.

Moms in college

Studying at university with a baby bump in Italy today is not easy. In Italy we are behind in countries like the Germania where they exist, in every university, Family Offices which are concerned with implementing paths in support of students-parents helping them plan study plans and even stays abroad. But they also support them from a legal point of view for the request for parental leave and benefits for the offspring. There are universities that provide classrooms reserved for rest for children with games and changing tables. Humbolt University in Berlin is a prime example of politica family-friendly. In Italy, a quick search on the web is enough to understand that our universities do not think in the least to facilitate the path of those who have the courage to have a child from an organizational point of view. Arianna is not the only one to have difficulties. In addition to a financial contribution for taxes, at pregnant moms are not allowed to take online courses or arrange for attendance or exams. It is a struggle, a path full of obstacles. There are some like that of Fisciano that have set up a kindergarten for the children of students and employees but it is a drop in the middle of the ocean. “I only ask for a better future for my daughter and me”, Arianna keeps repeating.