Czech hockey forward Jan Jeník moved from the farm in Tucson from the AHL to the first team of Arizona. The 23-year-old Nymburk graduate was already in the Coyotes squad twice in the last week of October, but he is still waiting for his first appearance in the NHL this season. In the past three years, he has 17 games and five points for four goals and one assist in the Arizona jersey. Jeník’s place in the squad was vacated by injured striker Barrett Hayton.

