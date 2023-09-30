Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros Set to Clash in Crucial Season-ending Series

Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros to Face off in Important Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros are set to meet this Friday, September 29, in a crucial game for both teams as they approach the end of the regular season.

The Diamondbacks, with a record of 84-75, missed an opportunity to secure a wild card spot in the National League after a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. They currently hold a 1.5-game lead over Miami and a two-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the race for the wild cards. A victory in this series would practically guarantee their spot in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros are in a tight race with the Seattle Mariners for the final playoff spot. After Seattle’s recent victory over Texas, the Astros are only one game ahead of their rivals. They will need to win their upcoming games unless the Mariners stumble in their matches. Houston has a record of 87-72 and trails the Texas Rangers by two and a half games in the American League West division.

Both teams have had different results in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks have a 7-3 record and have outscored their opponents by 25 runs, while the Astros have struggled with a 4-6 record and have been outscored by three runs.

The starting pitchers for the game will be José Urquidy for the Astros and Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks. Urquidy has a 2-3 record with a 5.84 ERA and will be looking to improve his recent performance. Gallen, on the other hand, has been in excellent form with a 17-8 record and a 3.49 ERA. He is considered a strong candidate for the Cy Young Award in the National League.

This game is crucial for both teams, but especially for the Astros who need a victory to stay ahead of the Mariners. If there is a tie, the Mariners hold the advantage. The Diamondbacks can afford a loss but will also be aiming to secure their playoff spot as soon as possible.

The game is expected to be intense and full of excitement as both teams battle for their postseason hopes. Baseball fans should not miss this matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros.

