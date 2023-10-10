Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers Set for Crucial Game 2 Showdown

After a day of rest, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in the second game of their series at Dodger Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 09:07 ET and will feature pitchers Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks and Bobby Miller for the Dodgers.

In a surprising turn of events, the Diamondbacks managed to defeat the Dodgers in the first game of the series. Despite the absence of Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers failed to mount a comeback and appeared to lack any intention of reacting.

With the series now tied, the Dodgers will be playing with a sense of urgency as they try to secure a victory and increase their chances of advancing. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will be looking to continue their success and take the series to their territory.

The Diamondbacks’ lineup remains unchanged for this game, with Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leading the charge. They will rely on their ace and the possibility of a quality start to put pressure on the Dodgers early in the game.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, will rely on their star players Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to overcome Gallen’s pitching and regain control of the series. However, it won’t be an easy task as the Diamondbacks have proven to be a strong and cohesive team.

Both teams will be facing different realities in this game, with the Diamondbacks aiming to continue their winning streak and the Dodgers determined to assert their dominance at home.

Fans can follow the game on social media through the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers’ official Twitter accounts.

