Arizona Diamondbacks Extend Mike Hazen’s Contract after Playoff Qualification

The Arizona Diamondbacks have qualified for the playoffs in the MLB 2023 season, finishing with a record of 84-78. After a tough battle for the division, the team secured third place in the wildcard of the National League. A major factor in their success is their general manager, Mike Hazen, who has agreed to a contract extension with the organization.

According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Diamondbacks have extended Hazen’s contract, guaranteeing his position through 2028 with a club option for an additional year. This comes after reports of the Boston Red Sox showing interest in Hazen for their vacant front office position. As Hazen previously worked with the Red Sox and is a native of Massachusetts, the Diamondbacks acted swiftly to secure their general manager’s future.

In addition to Hazen, the Diamondbacks have also extended the contracts of assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Mike Fitzgerald for the same length of time.

Hazen took over as general manager of the Diamondbacks in 2016, ending a streak of three losing seasons by leading the team to a wild card berth in 2017. Under Hazen’s supervision, the current roster has seen significant success, with players like Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Christian Walker contributing greatly to the team’s performance in the majors.

Following disappointing seasons, the Diamondbacks have made a comeback this year, returning to the postseason in 2023. They started their wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 victory, and are now looking to secure their second win to advance to the next round.

As the Diamondbacks continue their journey in the playoffs, fans and enthusiasts are eager to see if they can achieve greatness under the guidance of Mike Hazen.

