Arizona Diamondbacks Make MLB Playoffs History with Four Home Runs in a Single Inning

Arizona Diamondbacks create history by hitting four home runs in a single inning during their National League Division Series against the Dodgers. In the third inning, the Diamondbacks managed to hit four solo home runs off Dodgers’ starter Lance Lynn. This milestone is the first time in postseason history that a team has achieved this feat.

The first home run came from Dominican player Geraldo Perdomo, with a hit of 383 feet off Lynn. This was followed by his compatriot Ketel Marte, who hit a powerful 107.9 mph shot that traveled 428 feet. With two outs in the inning, Christian Walker, who had 33 home runs in the regular season, smashed a 112.9 mph rocket that hit the left field wall.

Shortly after, Venezuelan player Gabriel Moreno hit a line drive down the right field that initially seemed like a home run. However, after the referees reviewed the play, they ruled it as a foul. Undeterred, Moreno responded with a massive hit that traveled 420 feet at a speed of 108.2 mph, clearing the left-center field fence. This extended the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-0 and effectively ended Lynn’s night on the mound.

In addition to the historic home runs, the Diamondbacks went on to complete a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in the series, securing a 4-2 victory. This win not only advanced the Diamondbacks in the postseason but also eliminated the Dodgers from the competition.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ impressive display of power hitting will surely be remembered as a remarkable moment in playoff history.

