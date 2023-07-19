Arizona Diamondbacks Overcome Atlanta Braves’ Pitching Struggles in Wild 16-13 Victory

Title: Diamondbacks Outslug Braves in High-Scoring Thriller

ATLANTA — In a wild and high-scoring affair, the Arizona Diamondbacks emerged victorious over the Atlanta Braves with a 16-13 win on Tuesday night. Geraldo Perdomo’s clutch two-run double in the ninth inning sealed the victory for Arizona, handing Atlanta their third consecutive loss.

The game witnessed a historic offensive display from both teams, as it marked the first time this season that each team scored at least 13 runs. The last time such an offensive outburst occurred in Major League Baseball was on August 27, 2021 when the Chicago White Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 17-13.

Christian Walker played a pivotal role for the Diamondbacks, delivering two home runs and driving in five runs while collecting three hits. Corbin Carroll also contributed significantly to Arizona’s win with two hits, three RBIs, and two runs.

Pitching played a crucial role in the late innings for the Diamondbacks, as Miguel Castro pitched a scoreless eighth inning, setting the stage for Kevin Ginkel’s flawless ninth inning performance to secure his first save of the season.

The Dominican players shone for the Diamondbacks, with Perdomo going 5-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Ketel Marte going 6-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, and Emanuel Rivera going 3-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had six plate appearances but failed to record a hit.

On the Braves’ side, Venezuelan standout Ronald Acuña Jr. had a productive night, going 5-for-2 with two runs scored. Orlando Arcia, also from Venezuela, added a 4-for-2 performance with two runs scored and two RBIs. Marcell Ozuna, representing the Dominican Republic, went 4-for-0.

Despite the loss, the Braves remain atop the National League East, while the Diamondbacks put an end to their four-game losing streak. Both teams provided fans with an exhilarating offensive showcase, ensuring a memorable night of baseball in Atlanta.

This remarkable game serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of America’s pastime, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for these two exciting teams.

