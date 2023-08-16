Arizona Diamondbacks Rally in Ninth Inning to Defeat Colorado Rockies 8-5

Arizona Diamondbacks Stage Late Comeback to Defeat Colorado Rockies 8-5

Denver – In a thrilling game on Tuesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off a remarkable comeback in the ninth inning to secure an 8-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Ketel Marte’s crucial two-run single and Tommy Pham’s go-ahead double played a pivotal role in the five-run rally.

Christian Walker showcased his power by smashing a home run for the Diamondbacks, while Kevin Ginkel picked up the win on the mound. However, it was closer Paul Sewald who faced a nail-biting situation in the ninth inning. Despite loading the bases with just one out, Sewald managed to retire the final two batters and secure his 24th save of the season.

The Rockies put up a strong fight throughout the game, with Brenton Doyle hitting a homer and Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero each registering three hits. Colorado even managed to establish a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning thanks to a three-run burst.

However, the Diamondbacks quickly rewrote the narrative in the ninth inning against Panamanian closer Justin Lawrence. Alek Thomas started the rally with a hit, followed by Geraldo Perdomo’s double on the very next pitch. Marte then stepped up with a game-tying single, and Pham delivered the go-ahead double. Pham later extended the lead when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove him in with a hit.

Individual performances stood out for both teams. For the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Cuban player Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also made an impact, going 5-2 with a run scored and an RBI. On the Rockies’ side, Elehuris Montero impressed with a 4-for-3 performance, including one run scored.

The Diamondbacks’ victory marks an exciting comeback and demonstrates their resilience as they continue their pursuit of success in the National League. The Rockies, although disappointed with the loss, showcased their potential with strong offensive performances from several players.

The two teams are set to face off again in the second game of the series, and fans can expect another thrilling encounter filled with excitement and competitive baseball.

