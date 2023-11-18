Arizona Diamondbacks Unveil New Uniforms for the 2024 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled their new uniform designs for the 2024 season, featuring the fan-favorite colors of sedona red and teal. The new uniforms pay homage to the original 1998 uniforms with a white color scheme for the home kit, complete with the iconic “A” logo in sedona red with a teal highlight. The away uniform prominently displays the word “Arizona” in arched sedona red with teal outline and the snake head on the sleeve.

The black alternate uniform features unique vibrant teal trim and a sedona red “A” logo outlined in teal on the left chest, while the sedona red alternate uniform showcases the full “Diamondbacks” emblem in bold black outlined in teal with the snake head highlighted on the sleeve.

Derrick Hall, President, CEO, and General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, commented on the new designs, stating, “The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2024 uniforms feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod to tradition. As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, whose love of teal combined with sedona red makes it unique and authentic to the Grand Canyon State.”

The new uniforms reflect a balance between tradition and innovation, symbolizing a new era in Diamondbacks baseball. The team is gearing up for the 2024 season with a fresh look and a renewed sense of excitement.

