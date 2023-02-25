Arizona State surprises the most popular Arizona thanks to this Cambridge basket on the buzzer:

DOWN GOES NO. 7 ARIZONA‼️ @SunDevilHoops WINS IT AT THE BUZZER

89-88 the final in favor of the Sun Devils, who have 5 athletes in double figures led by 19 from Cambridge and 18 with 7 assists from Horne.

For the Wildcats, it is worth noting the performances of Henderson Jr (19+3 steals) and Tubelis (17+9 rebounds), a Lithuanian strong forward with all the credentials to become an All American.