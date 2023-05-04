Armando Izzo, the Monza defender sentenced to 5 years for football betting

The defender was sentenced in the first instance to 5 years’ imprisonment by the VI criminal section of the Court of Naples for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud: the facts date back to a match in the 2013-2014 Serie B championship, when the footballer wore the Avellino shirt. The player: “I’m very disappointed.” Monza: “Convinced of his extraneousness to the criminal environment”

Five years’ imprisonment in the first degree for Armando Izzo. This is the sentence of the VI criminal section of the Court of Naples. The defender today under the Monzainvolved in a case of football betting and organized crimewas convicted of external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud. The facts date back to season 2013-2014at a championship race of Serie B (Modena-Avellino 1-0). At the time Izzo wore the shirt of the Campania club. The prosecutor of Naples, Maurizio De Marco, had asked for 4 years and 10 months for the Neapolitan footballer. Izzo’s cousin, Umberto Accurso (head of the Vanella Grassi clan of Secondigliano) and Salvatore Russo, believed to be linked to the same clan, were also sentenced to a year and a half.

Modena-Avellino of 2014 and the accusations of the Prosecutor As stated above, the match is at the heart of the process Modena-Avellino of 17 May 2014. For the deputy prosecutor Maurizio De Marco, the brothers Antonio and Umberto Accurso (heads of the Vanella Grassi clan), would have promised and then sent a large sum of money, 30 thousand euros, to the then Avellino player Francesco Millesidelivered by the teammate Luca Pini, to bribe other players. According to the prosecution, Millesi would thus have exerted his influence on other Avellino players to favor the Modena goal. According to the investigators Antonio Accurso, on behalf of the clan, bet no less than 400,000 euros on the goal created by the home team, precisely Modena, earning 60,000. Armando Izzo, according to the indictment, in turn accepted the promise of a sum of money “as compensation in order to achieve a different result from the one resulting from the correct and loyal performance of the aforementioned competition”. The defender, on the other hand, was acquitted of the charge of having committed similar offenses in the Avellino-Reggina match played on May 25, 2014. See also Inter, in La Spezia to overcome travel sickness: the midfield is the antidote

Monza: “Proximity and support, Izzo lawyers ready to appeal” Monza wanted to express its closeness to its client with the following press release: “AC Monza has learned that its member Armando Izzo has been sentenced in the first instance for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud – it reads -. AC Monza expresses total closeness and support to Armando, convinced of his extraneousness to the criminal environment. The footballer’s lawyers are disappointed by the sentence and are waiting to read the reasons; after which they will appeal“.

Izzo: “I believe in justice and my non-involvement will be proven” “I am very disappointed with the first instance ruling – commented Armando Izzo on his social networks -. I was acquitted for not having committed the crime in the Avellino-Reggina match of May 25, 2014 but I am accused of having combined the Modena-Avellino match of May 17, 2014, a match that I didn’t even play. I will read the reasons with my lawyers and we will file an appeal. I believe in justice and I’m sure that my absolute extraneousness to the criminal environment will be demonstrated. I thank AC Monza and my family, who are always close to me.”



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagramclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

