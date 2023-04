Just mathematically relegated, Armando Picchi hosts Castelfiorentino which then takes off, closing the match with a clear 1 to 4. Present at the Banditella of Livorno also a handful of yellow-blue ultras from the center of Valdelsa. Collected behind their drape, with a flag always blowing in the wind and a certain amount of pyrotechnics, they enliven this day in the maze of Tuscan regiolan football.

