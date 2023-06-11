Armani Milano beats Virtus Bologna in game 2. Racist insults against Teodosic- breaking latest news

Of Flavio Vanetti

At the Forum, Olimpia wins 79-76 and goes 2-0 in the series, but Virtus led by Belinelli proves they have everything to go all the way. Hackett was also involved in the final confusion

Milan doubles in the Scudetto final against Bologna (79-76) but he brings home the scalp in a painful finale in which he even risks slipping with relative knockout: therefore there is no authoritative closure of match -1, the second act draws something very different (on the canvas, however, of ups and downs confirmed ) and explain that Virtus has everything to get back into the series and play it to the end. Uproar on leaving the pitch: an Olimpia fan gives the gypsy to Teodosic, who reacts with a shove. Hackett is also involved in the turmoil.

On the parquet Shavon Shields – one of Messina’s praetorians – to relieve Olimpia from the embarrassment of having been overtaken in extremis, but game-2 becomes concentrated roulette in less than 2′, the last ones to play and those in which Segafredo also pays for Shengelia and Hackett’s mistakes from the line, while Melli scores the free throws that can’t be missed. Milan swept rebounds (39-27) but was for a long time more deficient than the opponent in offensive percentages, with Napier’s strangely cold hand (2 out of 13): in the end, however, the five players in double figures (Shields, 18, the top scorer) compensated. It starts again on Wednesday 14, with the first of the two matches in Bologna. See also Difficult moments of the Czech forward: It was cloudy in the room, I was depressed

The record. Milan does not repeat the nightmare start of game 1, Melli man everywhere and pushes it to 8-5, which becomes 11-9 on a triple from Baron. Bologna immediately finds itself with two fouls by Mickey but scores a 7-0 which reverses the situation in its favor (11-16). They expire for shooting averages and instead the nervousness on the pitch increases (Scariolo makes up for a technical foul), with increasingly decisive clashes. Virtus also tries the defense but the attack to make the slight difference in the first quarter (14-17): in fact EA7 has only 3 out of 15 from the field, Segafredo 46% despite the deficit 1/6 from three. In the heart of the second fraction there is a black and white surge, thanks to Olimpia’s defensive amnesia and Jaiteh brings his team’s advantage to 7 (17-24), which makes the most of the Teodosic, Hackett, Abass, Ojeleye, Jaiteh quintet, a sort of second unit. However, Milan still has players to turn on, notably Voigtmann (triple of 20-24 in the 14th minute, immediately replied by Teodosic) and Shields. The latter unlocks the zero in the scorecard at 16’30” and launches Hall who invents a draw with a couple of feats (29-29) before the show by Baron, who leads EA7 to the half lead (38-35). the spring of the draw, propitiated precisely by two triples by the American in about 30” and perfected by another three-pointer — this one by Napier —, crowning an attack in which as many as 5 Milanese touch the ball, with rapid reversals. the +10 of EA7 (51-41) and the first solid mortgage of one of the two teams on match-2. See also Coppa Italia, Naples eliminated on penalties by Cremonese on penalties

Milan is wrong to stop playing on the best and Segafredo has the merit of still believing in it. His prophet Belinelli (14 points at the end in his scorecard), insatiable in mending the gap (57-54 at 30′). Olimpia then tries again and with Voigtmann (63-54) finds another significant advantage which Belinelli defeats again (67-63). time to sprint and EA7 does it with Shields: 72-65. All resolved? No, in the last 5 minutes Milan let go and Bologna always on track. Mickey’s equal (72-72), then Baron badly loses the ball and gives Shengelia a counterattack that the Georgian doesn’t complete due to a foul by Voigtmann: only a free throw arrives from the line, but at 1’47” from the siren Segafredo to lead (72-73). Shields replies from three, then also signs the 77-74 before Cordinier, with two personal ones, dictates the last head-to-head (77-76). There are 5 left, Milan has to put the ball back into play and the referees see a foul by Cordinier on Melli. The captain made no mistake, Teodosic missed his desperation shot.