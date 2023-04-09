Status: 04/10/2023 00:00

Arminia Bielefeld remains unbeaten under coach Uwe Koschinat in the 2nd Bundesliga. The Arminen fought their way to a draw against Fortuna Düsseldorf on Sunday afternoon.

Bryan Lasme scored the decisive goal to equalize 2:2 shortly before the end (84th minute). Fabian Klos gave Bielefeld the lead in the first half (20′). Then Emmanuel Iyoha (48′) and Felix Klaus (60′) turned the game around before Lasme put the finishing touch.

Arminia Bielefeld thus prevented the first defeat under coach Koschniat and remains in 14th place in the table. The distance to the relegation place is still two points because Braunschweig (1-0 win) and Regensburg (2-2 draw) also scored.

“ We saw a great, racy game “said Bielefeld’s coach Uwe Koschinat after the game on the sports show microphone. “ My team could have taken a deserved defeat today – but they didn’t want to, they fought back. That’s why I’m very happy today. “

Düsseldorf coach Thioune disappointed after a draw

Fortuna Düsseldorf remains unbeaten in the sixth game in a row, but missed the chance to significantly reduce the gap to the promotion ranks. The gap to the relegation place is now seven points – with seven games remaining.

“ We didn’t have the resistance to the ball from the back. Arminia wasn’t particularly dangerous, but we didn’t defend well when it was 2-2. Of course there is disappointment “, said Fortunas coach Daniel Thioune after the game.

Unpleasant scene in the 13th minute

There was an ugly scene in the 13th minute of the game. A firecracker exploded next to Arminia goalkeeper Martin Fraisl. The goalkeeper apparently survived the scene largely unscathed. He held his ear, but was able to continue playing after a brief break in treatment.

Changes at Fortuna and Arminia

Arminia coach Koschinat made two changes to his starting XI after the 3-2 win against Holstein Kiel. Andrade and Serra replaced Rzatkowski (bench) and Okugawa (injured) from the start.

At Fortuna, coach Thioune made three changes after the 2-2 win against Hamburg. Hoffmann, Oberdorf and Kownacki replaced de Wijs (bench), Sobottka (ill) and Hennings (suspended) in the starting eleven.

Fortuna with a better start, Bielefeld with the goal

In front of 23,000 fans, the guests from Düsseldorf initially got into the game better. But Kownacki only hit the post (4th), and the shots from Klaus and Tanakas just missed the goal (9th).

On the other hand, Bielefeld took advantage of the first real chance to score: Prietl extended a throw-in with his head. At the far post was Fabian Klos, who shot the ball over the line with a direct shot from five yards to make it 1-0 for Arminia (20′).

The Dusseldorf remained the more dangerous team even after the goal. Shortly before the break, Tanaka first hit the crossbar (35′), then failed from a central position at Bielefeld goalkeeper Fraisl (41′). So Arminia went into the break with a somewhat flattering lead.

After the break: Düsseldorf turns the game

But shortly after the break, the Arminia leadership was over. Zimmermann brought the ball sharp and flat into the six-yard box. There Iyoha was ready at the far post and pushed the ball over the line from close range to make it 1-1 (48′).

As a result, Fortuna was the game-determining team and finally countered to take the lead. After a free kick from Bielefeld, Ginczek got the ball in his own half and played a perfect through ball to Klaus, who ran freely towards the Bielefeld goal and gave Fraisl no chance with his shot.

Armina Bielefeld showed a fighting performance after going behind and kept coming in front of the Düsseldorf goal. Lasme finally scored the equalizer to make it 2-2, converting the ball flat and precise from the edge of the box.

Bielefeld has to go to the KSC

Arminia Bielefeld has to travel to Karlsruhe on Matchday 28 (Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.). Düsseldorf receives SV Darmstadt 98 at the same time.