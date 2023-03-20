“The poor quality in the final phase in the first half let us down. We are very sorry for the missed shooting opportunities. We had about five tutus, but we changed only one. In addition, we did not enter the second half well at all. We didn’t catch Jovović’s run behind the defense and from his return pass we allowed Chramost to equalize at 1:1. At the same time, it was not a very difficult situation for defending,” said the disappointed Zbrojovka coach Richard Dostálek after the 1:2 home loss.

He admitted that the conceded goal made a big impression on his team. “When we finally started to find our footing again, we got the second goal. We wanted to force the pressure after that, but we didn’t do it very well. “Either because of our inaccuracies or the fact that our opponents blocked our shots,” regretted the coach, who included midfielder Nečas in the starting line-up for the first time this season. “We decided on him after Pachlopník was injured before the match,” he explained.

Dostálek revealed that the people of Brno attached considerable importance to the duel with Jablonec. “If we had managed him before the national team break, we would have gained more peace for the rest of the season. Instead, we now have to worry,” Dostálka says that Zbrojovka has dropped to twelfth place in the top league table.

Brno midfielder Jiří Texl also considers the failure with Jablonec to be a big complication. “It’s all the more annoying that there are two weeks ahead of us without a league game. I am convinced that we could have had at least six more points now. But I’ve already played to stay in the league three times, so I’m not that nervous about it again. We still have a lot of matches ahead of us, including the build-up. I believe that we will manage the desired rescue,” he is convinced. See also The FIFA series of football games will be renamed. Is there also your youth here?_Sports_Title_Cooperation

His team’s miserable start to the second half was on his mind. “We didn’t want to allow such a start. Jablonec has an experienced team, but we certainly shouldn’t have scored two such easy goals. We also had a bit of bad luck,” Texl said.