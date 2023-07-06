Home » Arnautovic denies foot injury – sport.ORF.at
ÖFB star Marko Arnautovic on Instagram on Thursday, among other things, denied a report by “Gazzetta dello Sport”, according to which the 34-year-old striker is suffering from a foot injury and is undergoing examinations in this regard.

The 108-time record team player wrote on Instagram: “Stop reporting ‘fake news‘ about me. I have no injury, my foot is fine. I’m fit and am already preparing for the new season.” The Serie A team will be taking part in a training camp in Vals in South Tyrol from July 13th.

The “Gazzetta” had also reported that Arnautovic would stay with Bologna after much speculation. The negotiations with AC Milan have silted up. Bologna’s club boss Joe Saputo also campaigned for the striker’s whereabouts, who had been injured for weeks in the spring.

