Home » Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A goal of the season
Sports

Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A goal of the season

by admin
Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A goal of the season

Marko Arnautovic scored his tenth goal of the season as his club Bologna beat Lecce 3-2 away in the last round of Serie A on Sunday night. The ÖFB team player scored in the 58th minute to make it 1-1 and was substituted 16 minutes later at the same time as his compatriot Stefan Posch.

Earlier, Arnautovic was unlucky in the 20th minute when his goal was disallowed by VAR because a club-mate was ruled offside. Joshua Zirkzee, who came on for Arnautovic, made it 2-1 for Bologna in the 81st minute. Remi Oudin (88′) equalized with a volley worth seeing, but Lewis Ferguson scored the guests’ success in the 97th minute. Bologna ended the season in ninth place.

This game may also have been Arnautovic’s last appearance for Bologna. The striker has been linked with a move to AC Milan by Italian media for weeks.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Monza-Bologna 1-2: Petagna's goal from a penalty, Ferguson and Orsolini

You may also like

Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a...

At 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires

It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career...

Wágner on Příbram: As long as the financial...

But when will the second meeting take place?

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win...

BENJAMIN KLEIBRINK’S SURPRISE GOLD IN FOIL AT THE...

the Scudetto party (with fireworks) seen from the...

The 2nd Haixi Roller Skating Open in Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy