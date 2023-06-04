Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A goal of the season

Marko Arnautovic scored his tenth goal of the season as his club Bologna beat Lecce 3-2 away in the last round of Serie A on Sunday night. The ÖFB team player scored in the 58th minute to make it 1-1 and was substituted 16 minutes later at the same time as his compatriot Stefan Posch.

Earlier, Arnautovic was unlucky in the 20th minute when his goal was disallowed by VAR because a club-mate was ruled offside. Joshua Zirkzee, who came on for Arnautovic, made it 2-1 for Bologna in the 81st minute. Remi Oudin (88′) equalized with a volley worth seeing, but Lewis Ferguson scored the guests’ success in the 97th minute. Bologna ended the season in ninth place.

This game may also have been Arnautovic’s last appearance for Bologna. The striker has been linked with a move to AC Milan by Italian media for weeks.

