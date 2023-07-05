ARND SCHMITT, THE GERMAN SPADIST WORTHY HEIR OF ALEXANDER PUSCH – SportHistoria

Arnd Schmitt at the 1995 World Cup – from:gettyimages.ie

Article by John Manenti

While boasting a discrete tradition in the field of fencing, Germany – and for this applies West Germany and the United Nation, as the presence of the eastern part, in the twenty years 1968-1988 is completely laughable, limited only to the silver of Udo Wagner in Individual Foil at the Seoul Games – finds it quite difficult to see one of its representatives climb the top step of an Olympic podium, the proof of which is that, if one excludes the affirmation of Helene Mayer in the women’s foil in the 1928 Amsterdam edition , it is necessary wait almost 50 years before hearing the notes of the German anthem echo, thanks to Alexander Puschwhich we have already dealt with, capable of win gold in individual epee at the 1976 Montreal Gamesovercoming his compatriot Hans-Jurgen Hehn in the Final and with whom he combines silver in the Team event …

And, although in the Canadian Metropolis Germany gets a second Gold in Team Foil, the Sword is the weapon in which German fencers excelproof of this is that Pusch, unable to take part in the 1980 Moscow Games due to his country’s adhesion to the boycott imposed by US President Jimmy Carter, also wins four editions (1976, 1980-’81 and 1986) of the World Cup and won the world title in 1975 and 1978, as well as in the two-year period 1985-’86 regarding the team test.

In the Olympic Panorama, vice versa, Pusch enriches his Palmarès – which, as you may have guessed, would have been much more consistent if he had been able to participate in the Moscow 1980 edition – thanks to his success in the Team event at the Los Angeles 1984 Games (overcoming France 8-5 in the Final), after having had to surrender in the Quarterfinals (11-12) to the French Philippe Riboudto then participate, now 33 years old, also in the Seoul 1988 Review, which sees the “passing of the baton” with the compatriot protagonist of our history today …

In fact, born on 13 July 1965 in Heidenheim an der Brenz, a city of just under 50,000 inhabitants in Baden-Wurttemberg, Arnd Schmitt begins to fence in his hometown, demonstrating a natural talent that is not indifferent enough to be included, not yet 20 years old, in the German national epee team who won two consecutive world titles (1985-’86) in the team event, followed by silver in the 1987 Lausanne edition, in which the individual competition is the prerogative of his compatriot Volker Fischer, who surpasses the Soviet Andrey Shuvalov in the Final.

Season, the pre-Olympic one, which sees Schmitt, meanwhile transferred to TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen, win the World Cup – whose ranking is based on the results obtained during the activity carried out throughout the year – so as to be perhaps the most accredited of the German trio for a medal in the individual event at the 1988 Seoul Gamesgiven the composition of the same with Pusch and Thomas Gerull, remaining out of the aforementioned Fischer, selected for the only team event …

Even if the world champion in office has now passed the 38 springs, there is that the choice of the German Federation has not been the most successful, given that his replacement soon ends his adventure, while the path of the rookie Schmitt proves to be uphill, with 3 victories and 2 defeats in the first round, to then redeem himself with 4 victories in as many bouts in the second round and with 4 victories and one defeat in the third, so as to access the Knockout phase where, defeated 9-10 by the Soviet Vladimir Reznichenko, he is forced to face the repechagelike Pusch, to whom the 6-10 defeat against Shuvalov is fatal …

With only victories to be able to guarantee continuation in the Tournament, that’s it Schmitt gives his best by overcoming the Swiss Johannes Nagele (10-2), the Swiss Michel Poffet (10-8) and the Colombian Mauricio Rivas (10-2)so as to qualify for the quarter-finals, a goal that Pusch failed to achieve, clearly defeated (10-4) by the Italian Sandro Cuomo, who then beats the East German Torsten Kuhnemund 10-5, while Schmitt beat Swede Jerry Bergstrom 10-7 and the French Philippe Riboud (already individual bronze both in Moscow 1980 and in Los Angeles 1984) and the more often mentioned Shuvalov, so far the best of the day with a record of 16 victories and only one defeathaving had no difficulty in regular (10-3) the New Zealander Martin Brill …

Soviet swordsman only 6 months older than Schmitt with whom he crosses blades in the second semifinal, after the first sees Riboud qualify for his first Olympic Final thanks to the all too easy 10-4 success over the blue Cuomowhile the second assault it is resolved only in the last hit which sees Schmitt prevail 10-9identical outcome of the final act against Riboud, who thus for the umpteenth time escapes the Gold Medalwhich vice versa he makes his own, after that of Moscow 1980 (and the silver four years later in Los Angeles) in the team event, in which In the final, the transalpine quartet clearly prevails (8-3) over the German one despite the fact that Riboud himself loses all three bouts he disputed..

With Pusch to abandon the business, his legacy is collected by the 23-year-old Schmitt who, moreover, in the post-Olympic four-year period – after skipping the 1989 season to devote himself to dental studies – he increases his own Palmarès with the individual bronze at the World Championships in Lyon 1990 and in Teams the following year in Budapestthe latter season that sees him win his second World Cup, the ideal springboard for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics …

On the platforms of the “Palace of Metallurgy” of the Catalan capital, however, the now 27-year-old Schmitt is the victim of a sensational counter-performance which, already in the elimination round, sees him obtain 3 victories and as many defeats, to then, after an initial 2-0 (5-2, 5-0) over the Argentinean Rafael di Tella, be defeated both by the Frenchman Eric Srecki (0-2, 5-6 and 4-6) and in the repechage, with a photocopied result, by the Czechoslovakian Alès Deptaso as to leave the scene, with the partial consolation that Srecki wins the Gold by overcoming the Soviet Pavel Kolobkov 2-0 (6-5, 5-2).

Of the disappointing performance in the individual competition, Schmitt may have the opportunity to redeem himself in the Team event, even if the same certainly does not start under the most favorable auspices, with Germany (now definitively united …) being defeated 9-5 by Hungary in the preliminary round, being able to continue in the Tournament only thanks to 9-2 (with Schmitt winning his two assaults …) on Romania, for later get excited in the quarter-finals against Italy, defeated 8-2 with a distant relative of the hesitant Schmitt seen in the individual match, who gets the better of Cuomo (5-4), Stefano Pantano (5-3) and Maurizio Randazzo (5 -2)so as to earn the semi-final against the Soviet Union, although participating in the Games as “Commonwealth of Independent States”, given the intervening dissolution of the former USSR in December 1991 …

And it is on this occasion that we take note of the first “upheavals” of the new European political order, since that very Reznichenko – who, you will recall, defeated Schmitt four years earlier in Seoul – now he competes for Germany and is also the best of his (3 wins and one defeat) against his former compatriotswith Germany prevailing 8-7 e Schmitt to contribute with 5-1 wins over Shuvalov and 5-4 against Sergey Kostarev, to qualify for his second consecutive FinalHungary’s opponent got rid of France easily (9-3) …

With the Magyars given as favorites given the 9-5 victory already obtained in the elimination round, vice versa, there is no small surprise the compactness of the German team which sees its members bring two affirmations each – apart from Schmitt who he beats Totola 5-2succumbs 4-5 to Krisztian Lulcsar (nephew of the “legendary” Gyozo …) and impacts (5-5) with both Kovacs and Hegedis – so since finish the match 8-4 in his favor and give the 27-year-old from Baden-Wurttemberg his third Olympic medaldestined to remain also the last.

But you don’t live on medals alone, so that Schmitt – who in the following three years nonetheless climbs onto the world podium – individual silver and team bronze in 1993 in Essen, individual bronze and team silver the following year in Athens and again gold in the team event in 1995 in The Hague – receives the not inconsiderable honor of being chosen which flag bearer for Germany at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Opening Ceremonyan edition that sees him touch a fourth medal in the team event, with the German trio defeated only in the last hit (44-45) by Italy with the new formula of this specialtywhile in the individual competition he surrenders in the Round of 16, clearly defeated (8-15) by the Cuban Ivan Trevejo, who then comes one step away from the Gold Medal, defeated 14-15 in the Final by the Russian Aleksandr Beketov …

Having crossed the 30-year threshold, Schmitt could already be satisfied with his medal cabinet, but there is a title that has so far eluded him, i.e. the individual iridescent golda gap that he fails to fill neither in 1997 in Cape Town (team silver), nor the following year in La Chaux-de-Fonds, in one of the rare occasions in which he does not get on the podium at the World Championships …

But, sometimes, fate is curious, and here comes to revive hopes in this sense the Review of 1999 which, coincidentally, takes place in Seoul, or in the only place that saw Schmitt win an individual competition 11 years earlier on the occasion of the Olympics South Koreans and, have you ever seen, as if by magic, breathing the same air allows the 35-year-old German to grasp the long-awaited statement overcoming the Swede Peter Vanky in the Final, to then come close to the pairing, yielding in the final act against France in the team test.

A triumph that allows Schmitt to propose himself as a possible candidate for the podium also the following year on the occasion of the “Millennium Games” in Sydney 2000 – especially seen his veste of n.1 in the Ranking as in that season he won his third World Cup – but miracles, as we know, do not repeat themselves and, while providing a good performance, surrenders again in the round of 16, defeated 10-15 by the Swiss Marcel Fisher which then concludes fourth, as it is the last to surrender in the quarter-finals of the team match against Cuba, recovering from 35-42 to 44 all, before Nelson Loyola scores the last jab …

And, in any case, with a Final Palmarès which, between individual and team competitions, saw him conquer 6 Gold Medals, as many silver and 4 bronze in the Olympic and world championship venuesI defy anyone to dispute that “Pusch’s legacy” hasn’t really ended up in good hands …

