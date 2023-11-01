Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long Jump at 2023 Pan American Games

Arnovis Dalmero Secures Gold for Colombia at the 2023 Pan American Games

Arnovis de Jesús Dalmero, representing Colombia, clinched the gold medal in the long jump event at the 2023 Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile. This victory marks Colombia’s fifteenth gold medal at the prestigious sporting event.

Following in the footsteps of Natalia Linares, who won the fourteenth medal for Colombia in the same discipline, Dalmero’s triumph reaffirmed the nation’s prowess in athletics. Competing against formidable adversaries, Alejandro Antonio Parada and Maikel Vidal from Cuba, Dalmero leaped an impressive mark of 8.08 meters to claim the top spot on the podium.

The Colombian delegation celebrated another achievement as the national judo team secured a bronze medal in the mixed modality. With these two medals, Colombia’s total tally at the Games now stands at 50, inching closer to their initial target of 80 medals.

In terms of gold medals, Colombia has already attained 15, half of the 30 projected by the Colombian Olympic Committee. The Colombian athletes also earned 20 silver medals and 15 bronze medals, placing the country in fifth position overall. The United States currently leads the Games with 76 gold, 47 silver, and 55 bronze medals, followed by Brazil with 37 gold, 52 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Cuba is steadily closing the gap on the Colombian delegation, their performance inching closer to overtaking Colombia’s fifth-place position. The Cubans were merely one gold medal away from surpassing Colombia’s standing at the Pan American Games.

As the Games continue, the competition intensifies, and Colombia aims to continue their strong performance across various disciplines. With their impressive achievements so far, the Colombian athletes are showcasing their dedication and commitment on the international stage.

