Home » Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long Jump at 2023 Pan American Games
Sports

Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long Jump at 2023 Pan American Games

by admin
Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long Jump at 2023 Pan American Games

Arnovis Dalmero Secures Gold for Colombia at the 2023 Pan American Games

Arnovis de Jesús Dalmero, representing Colombia, clinched the gold medal in the long jump event at the 2023 Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile. This victory marks Colombia’s fifteenth gold medal at the prestigious sporting event.

Following in the footsteps of Natalia Linares, who won the fourteenth medal for Colombia in the same discipline, Dalmero’s triumph reaffirmed the nation’s prowess in athletics. Competing against formidable adversaries, Alejandro Antonio Parada and Maikel Vidal from Cuba, Dalmero leaped an impressive mark of 8.08 meters to claim the top spot on the podium.

The Colombian delegation celebrated another achievement as the national judo team secured a bronze medal in the mixed modality. With these two medals, Colombia’s total tally at the Games now stands at 50, inching closer to their initial target of 80 medals.

In terms of gold medals, Colombia has already attained 15, half of the 30 projected by the Colombian Olympic Committee. The Colombian athletes also earned 20 silver medals and 15 bronze medals, placing the country in fifth position overall. The United States currently leads the Games with 76 gold, 47 silver, and 55 bronze medals, followed by Brazil with 37 gold, 52 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Cuba is steadily closing the gap on the Colombian delegation, their performance inching closer to overtaking Colombia’s fifth-place position. The Cubans were merely one gold medal away from surpassing Colombia’s standing at the Pan American Games.

See also  Former Cuban Volleyball Player Torres Rule Expresses Anger and Embarrassment Over Current Treatment of Players by Federation

As the Games continue, the competition intensifies, and Colombia aims to continue their strong performance across various disciplines. With their impressive achievements so far, the Colombian athletes are showcasing their dedication and commitment on the international stage.

Stay updated with the latest sports news by following El Espectador, where you can find in-depth coverage of world sports, including cycling, soccer, and basketball.

You may also like

[Fototifo] Triestina-Vicenza 2023-24 | Sports People

The Challenges and Impact of UBE in the...

Tennis: Pegula first semi-finalist at WTA finals

Comunicaciones Looks to Secure Spot in 2024 Champions...

Cisterna Volley becomes a partner of ChainOn.it –...

Shui Qingxia Wins AFC Women’s Football Coach of...

Ecuadorian Sub 17 Team Prepares for World Cup...

China’s Women’s Football Team Faces Uncertain Fate in...

storm Ciaran paralyzes the race

American Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dies in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy