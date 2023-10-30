Aroldis Chapman’s Contribution Helps Texas Rangers Reach World Series 2023

Aroldis Chapman has made a significant impact on the Texas Rangers since arriving in the middle of the season. The Cuban pitcher has reinforced the team’s relief pitching, contributing to their success in reaching the World Series 2023.

Pitching primarily as a setter, Chapman has been instrumental in the eighth inning, setting the stage for closer Jose Leclerc of the Texas Rangers. In the regular season, Chapman pitched 58.1 innings in 61 games, recording six wins and five losses with six games saved. His ERA stood at 3.09, and he had a WHIP of 1.25. With an impressive 103 strikeouts and a bWAR of 1.4, Chapman played a crucial role in the team’s journey from the Kansas City Royals to the Texas Rangers.

During his time with the Texas Rangers, Chapman appeared in 30 games, accumulating 29 innings of work. He maintained an effectiveness rate of 3.72 and struck out 50 batters during this period. Additionally, he saved four games when called upon as the closer.

Turning to the 2023 playoffs, the Texas Rangers reached the postseason, starting their journey from the Wild Card Series. In this round, Chapman pitched one inning flawlessly, retiring all three batters faced and striking out one.

In the Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles, the top winner of the American League, Chapman made appearances in two games, pitching 1.2 innings. He recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit. Although he walked four batters, Chapman managed to resolve the situation without giving up any runs.

Moving on to the Championship Series against the Houston Astros, the defending champions, Chapman appeared in four out of the seven games. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four hits but no walks. The only earned run he surrendered came from a home run by fellow Cuban player Yordan Alvarez.

Thus far in the World Series, Chapman has yet to be utilized by manager Bruce Bochy in the first two games. However, it is expected that Chapman will gain more prominence as the series progresses, and his performance could be instrumental in helping the Texas Rangers clinch their first-ever championship ring.

