Arouse the power of youth to inspire Su Cup to prepare for the Chinese badminton team to hold public welfare activities on campus-Entertainment Grand View

Original title: Stimulate the power of youth and inspire the Su Cup to prepare for the Chinese badminton team to hold a public welfare activity on campus

On the morning of the 4th, the Chinese badminton team, which was preparing for the Sudirman Cup in Suzhou, went to Suzhou Middle School in Jiangsu Province and Canglang Experimental Primary School in Suzhou City to carry out a special public welfare activity on the campus of “Enhance the past and open up the future”. At the event, the National Badminton players shared with the students their sports careers that challenged themselves, and encouraged the young people present to realize their dreams through struggle.

At the first stop at Suzhou Middle School, Jia Yifan, the world champion of national badminton women’s doubles, shared his growth story with the students on site as an athlete representative. She said that she also cried and struggled in her studies and sports career choices, and was also anxious when there was no obvious effect after hard work. She hopes that when students encounter difficulties, they will stick to their goals, don’t give up lightly, focus on the present, find the most suitable method, improve their abilities, and truly enjoy failure and success.

Que Mingqing, director of Suzhou Sports Bureau, Zhou Zhifang, director of Suzhou Education Bureau, and Wei Xin, principal of Suzhou Middle School in Jiangsu Province, presented the Chinese badminton team with the scroll of “Carrying on the past and opening up the future” to express their respect and blessings. Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, and the National Badminton players signed their signatures on the cultural and creative T-shirts of Suzhou Middle School, and presented Suzhou High School National Badminton 2023 Sudirman Cup signed shirts.

At the second stop, Canglang Experimental Primary School, Zhang Jun and Guoyu players interacted and communicated with the small players of the Canglang Experimental Primary School badminton team, giving pointers to the young players to improve their technical movements. The young pioneers tied red scarves and presented flowers to Zhang Jun and the Guoyu players.

He Bingjiao, the national featherweight women’s singles star, is a Suzhou athlete. He Bingjiao said at the event that she was very happy to be able to participate in the Sudirman Cup in her hometown. “I will go all out to play my best level. I hope everyone can come to watch our game and support the Chinese team.”

Zhang Jun said that it is a great honor to spend such a meaningful May 4th Youth Day with teachers and students. He hopes that Guoyu’s presence on campus can inspire more young students to continue to strive and surpass in their respective fields, and to show the strength of Chinese youth. Strength and style. On the other hand, Guoyu can also feel the enthusiasm of the students, adding new impetus to preparing for the Sudirman Cup, encouraging players to train harder and win glory for the country. “As the defending champions of the Sudirman Cup, and playing at home, we will definitely go all out to defend our title.”

National badminton athletes Huang Dongping, Chen Qingchen, Liu Yuchen, Ou Xuanyi and others participated in this public welfare activity.

