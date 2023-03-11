The agents continue the inquiries to clarify the case and the victim has requested a protection and restraining order

A 30-year-old man was arrested this Saturday accused of sexually assaulting your partner in a residence San Sebastián, after the Ertzaintza was alerted from a hospital. The agents continue the inquiries to clarify the case and the victim has requested a protection and restraining order.

As explained, the Basque Department of Security, from a hospital in the Gipuzkoan capital, requested the presence of the Ertzaintza last night for a possible case of sexual assault in the field of gender violence.

The victim, a woman, has reported that the attack occurred on Thursday night at a home in San Sebastián and that the perpetrator was a man with whom she has a romantic relationship.

Once the facts are known, the Ertzaintza has initiated the corresponding investigation and has proceeded in the early hours of this Saturday to the arrest in Azpeitia of the alleged perpetrator.

At the moment, police inquiries continue to clarify this alleged crime of sexual assault. The victim has requested a protection and restraining order and the arrested person will be presented in the next few hours before the judicial authority.