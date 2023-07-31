Home » Arrested for sexually assaulting a minor at a party in Bizkaia
Bilbao 31/07/2023 and las 10:06 CEST

The events denounced by the victim occurred during the Algorta neighborhood festivities, in the town of Getxo

The Ertzaintza has detained an individual as alleged author of a sexual assault reported by an underage girl during the Algorta neighborhood festivities, in the Biscayan town of Getxo.

As reported by sources from the Basque Department of Security on Monday, the events denounced by the victim occurred during the early hours of yesterday Sunday. The arrest of the individual, of legal age, also occurred at dawn yesterday.

The detainee remains in Getxo police stations, waiting for the corresponding proceedings to be completed and for him to be brought before the courts.

This new complaint occurs the same week in which it was registered another arrest for a sexual assault on a festive day in Getxo, in this case last Tuesday July 25 during the celebration of the popular Paellas de Aixerrota.

A young woman reported having been the victim of groping by an individual during the afternoon of that day and after the investigation carried out to clarify the facts, the Ertzaintza arrested a 26-year-old man last Thursday as the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

