Arrested in Barcelona for raping a woman after drugging her

Arrested in Barcelona for raping a woman after drugging her

05/30/2023

The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a 38-year-old man yesterday in Igualada (Barcelona) for sexually assaulting a woman whom he previously drugged.

As reported to EFE by Mossos d’Esquadra sources, the events denounced by the victim, of legal age, would have occurred on the night of May 26 to 27 in the man’s apartment, to which the assailant had invited the woman after meeting her at a party.

The woman has denounced that the man would have drugged her to sexually assault her and that when she woke up she did not remember anything, according to sources close to the investigation.

After the sexual assault, the woman filed a complaint yesterday at the Mossos d’Esquadra police station and in the afternoon the Catalan police arrested the alleged perpetrator of the events, who has a criminal record, although not for sexual assault, and is expected to that this Tuesday go to court.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have opened an investigation to clarify the facts.

