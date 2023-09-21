Arrival of Delegations Intensifies as Hangzhou Asian Games Approaches

Hangzhou Asian Games Welcomes Massive Influx of Delegations in a Single Day

As the highly anticipated opening ceremony of the Asian Games draws near, the Hangzhou Asian Games will witness the arrival of the highest number of delegations in a single day today, September 21st. Over 3,200 Asian-related personnel from delegations representing 35 countries and regions are set to arrive at Xiaoshan Airport, commencing their Asian Games journey.

The Thai sports delegation was among the first to arrive, with their flight CA734 landing at Hangzhou Airport at 8 a.m. The 284-member delegation received a warm Thai greeting from volunteers as they disembarked the plane. After undergoing health quarantine and border inspection, the delegation successfully collected their luggage and were guided by volunteers to the ground transfer and boarding point. From there, they boarded a direct shuttle bus to the Asian Games Village.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, designated as the official entry and exit port of the Asian Games, has ensured a total of 488 inbound flights involving Asia. These flights will transport athletes, Olympic Committee members, technical officials, media representatives, broadcasters, and other event personnel, totaling more than 5,890 individuals.

Today, Hangzhou Airport expects to receive 175 flights from various Asian countries and regions. During peak hours, there will be 18 inbound flights, accommodating nearly 900 people from Asia within a single hour.

To ensure smooth operations during peak hours, the Arrival and Departure Command Center of the event headquarters has been diligently collecting and analyzing information on incoming flights, personnel, and materials through the arrival and departure management system and the event personnel itinerary information analysis system. By visualizing the data, they can analyze personnel flow and effectively deploy resources to meet the challenges of high demand. In preparation for the concentrated influx of arrivals, the number of “Asian Games dedicated lanes” has been increased from four to six to eight. Additionally, over 120 foreign language volunteers have been assigned to duty simultaneously, enhancing service guarantee capabilities for short-term concentrated arrivals and departures.

Li Jun, the deputy commander of the arrival and departure command center of the event headquarters, stated, “As early as a week ago, we predicted through the system that there would be a peak in inbound passenger flow in the three days leading up to the opening ceremony on the 20th, 21st, and 22nd. To this end, the arrival and departure command center collaborated with the airport, customs, border inspection, and other units to analyze potential congestion points and increase resources and personnel to ensure the smooth movement of Asian Games personnel.”

Digital technology has played a significant role in improving arrival and departure services. The arrival and departure management system and event personnel itinerary information analysis system facilitate data sharing, enabling dynamic tracking and real-time analysis of arrival and departure data. The airport customs has integrated various processes, such as passenger health declaration verification and hand luggage machine inspection, to streamline supervision in the entry quarantine area. The border inspection station has implemented electronic verification of identity registration cards, further expediting customs clearance for unaccompanied individuals.

To address the challenges of handling large quantities of luggage, the Arrival and Departure Command Center has coordinated with the airport to enhance luggage loading and unloading support. Participating delegations have been reminded to attach special Asian Games luggage tags to their bags, reducing the time required for luggage retrieval.

Athletes arrive with various types of sports equipment, such as paddles and kayaks, which often exceed normal baggage size restrictions. In response to this, Hangzhou Airport has developed special luggage trolleys with guardrails. These trolleys can accommodate 8-10 pieces of oversized luggage at a time, nearly tripling the loading capacity of the original luggage trolleys. This innovative solution ensures efficient and rapid handling of materials.

Hu Shuai, the baggage department manager of Hangzhou Airport Ground Handling Company, explained, “A commercial flight involving Asia usually carries about 30 to 40 pieces of oversized baggage, while charter flights involving Asia often carry over 100 pieces of oversized baggage. The transportation efficiency of traditional luggage trolleys is very low, and they are prone to slipping. Therefore, we have designed these special luggage trolleys to meet the needs of multiple batches and multiple pieces of oversized luggage.”

In addition to personnel and materials, the first batch of competition horses also arrived at Hangzhou Airport on the same day. After a flight lasting over 10 hours, 51 racehorses successfully entered the country and cleared customs. Hangzhou Airport and the customs established a special team for horse transportation, ensuring the security and smooth customs clearance of the horses. Tractors and forklifts were deployed to facilitate on-site loading and unloading. Following customs clearance, the horses will undergo quarantine at the isolation facility before making their debut in the Asian Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, set to be an extraordinary event, has meticulously planned and executed strategies to handle the massive influx of delegations, personnel, and materials. With digital technology and innovative solutions, Hangzhou Airport and its partners have ensured efficient and smooth operations, creating a seamless experience for all participants and visitors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

