arrives from Az Alkmaar for 20 million

Mission accomplished. Milan closed for Reijnders with Az Alkmaar: the Dutch club will receive 20 million euros plus bonuses. The midfielder has decided to give up the approximately three million he should have received from Az and this move has been decisive.

Reijnders to Milan, there is an agreement

The medicals are scheduled for the start of next week, before Milan go on tour. A contract worth around 1.7 million per season is ready for Reijnders, plus a signing bonus. Stefano Pioli can be satisfied: Reijnders arrives at Milan after a season of 54 appearances (out of 54, he didn’t miss a game), seven goals and 12 assists.

And he was a protagonist in the Conference League, dragging the team to the semi-finals and also impressing against Lazio in the round of 16.

Who is

He is the son of art – his father was a footballer, he played as a striker – and now he is ready to wear the Rossoneri shirt. But he doesn’t end there. Because the club based in via Aldo Rossi is looking for another midfielder, Musah from Valencia, and a deputy Giroud (Taremi and Morata are the two names). Without forgetting the right winger: Chuckwueze (being non-EU excludes Kamada and Taremi) and Isaksen the goals. Without forgetting Danjuma and Johan Bakayoko of Psv.

