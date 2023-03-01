Home Sports Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners move five points clear of Man City at top of Premier League
Sports

Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners move five points clear of Man City at top of Premier League

by admin
Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners move five points clear of Man City at top of Premier League
Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on the scoresheet for Arsenal

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they thrashed struggling Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Sean Dyche’s side, who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time, when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s pass played in Bukayo Saka for a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Saka robbed the dawdling Idrissa Gueye to play in Gabriel Martinelli. The flag went up for offside after he drove past Jordan Pickford but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Everton had no answers and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed home Leandro Trossard’s cross after 71 minutes.

It was now simply a question of how many Arsenal would score to improve their goal difference, Martinelli adding his second and the Gunners’ fourth from Eddie Nketiah’s cross ten minutes from time.

Saka Arsenal’s star once more

Martinelli once again demonstrated his rich promise with two crisp finishes but Saka was the star of the show, giving a glorious illustration of his significance to this Arsenal side.

He became the sixth-youngest player in Premier League history, at 21, to reach 50 goals and assists as he ensured the frustration that threatened Arsenal was wiped away in the crucial minutes before half-time.

Saka gave Pickford no chance when he lashed a powerful drive past the England goalkeeper at his near post, then his speed of thought and action robbed Gueye to play in Martinelli. It was game over after that.

See also  Winter Olympics | Gao Tingyu's speed skating men's 500-meter record-breaking championship; Zhao Dan won the ninth place in the women's steel frame snowmobile; the Chinese women's curling team defeated the Swedish team and won the first victory- Economic Observer Network- Professional Financial News Website

Arsenal played so fluently as Everton subsided, and in the final reckoning the scoreline could have been even more emphatic.

The Gunners’ character and resilience was put to the test after the damaging home loss to nearest rivals Manchester City, but they have responded brilliantly with wins at Aston Villa and Leicester City, then this cruise against an Everton side in desperate trouble.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Everton

  1. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
  2. Squad number11Player nameGray
  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12A cross
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 82′minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 20JorginhoSubstituted forpartyat 45′minutes
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forFabio Vieiraat 72′minutes
  • 7OfSubstituted forSmith Roweat 82′minutes
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forNketiahat 72′minutes
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 5party
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Fabio Vieira
  • 30Turner

Everton

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forGodfreyat 61′minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 5Keane
  • 2TarkowskiBooked at 51mins
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8Drunk
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forHolgateat 45′minutes
  • 16DoucoureSubstituted forDaviesat 79′minutes
  • 7McNeil
  • 20MaupaySubstituted forGrayat 61′minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 11Gray
  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 22Godfrey
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinegar
  • 30Coady
  • 50Simms

Referee:
Michael Oliver

Attendance:
60,213

Live Text

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to make sure you never miss a moment

BBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Lega Serie A lands in Abu Dhabi –...

Damian Lillard on remaining in Portland: ‘The grass...

Walking 3,000 steps a day relaxes us and...

Summary and goals of the Sheffield-Tottenham match of...

Fortitudo Bologna, hired Miha Vasl

Asvel beats Angers again and qualifies for the...

Serie A referees, the designations for the 25th...

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham: Hosts move into...

ATP 250 Santiago: Lorenzo Musetti defeated again

Serie B, the results of the 27th day:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy