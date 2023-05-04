Arsenal, about to ‘break’ the market

The team led by Mikel Arteta is ambitious and is tracking the transfer market to strengthen the squad’s midfield

Arsenal wants to sign Declan Rice and is willing to pay more than 100 million euros, according to the ‘Football Insider’ portal

the season of Arsenal is overcoming all expectations placed at the beginning of the course, demonstrating that the team can fight for more ambitious goals.

The ‘Gunner’ group has led the Premier League in almost all the days of the competition and has been a tough rival for a Manchester City that now depends on itself to end up lifting the league title.

The team led by Mikel Arteta he wants much more and for that he is tracking the transfer market to reinforce the squad. The Spanish coach wants to an elite player for the team’s midfield and the Arsenal It seems that you will be able to fulfill your wishes.

The London club wants to get the services of Declan Rice and is willing to deposit more than 100 million euros to achieve it, according to the ‘Football Insider’ portal. According to this information, the signing is at a fairly advanced stage.

Rice currently plays for West Ham and is one of the best midfielders of the football scene. In the current course, the English international has played a total of 43 parties where have you marked four goals and has also given four assists.

In this way, the ‘Gunner’ team would add to their squad an excellent player to catch the ‘handles’ of the midfield.