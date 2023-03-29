Home Sports Arsenal and Aston Villa staff members charged by FA with improper conduct
Arsenal and Aston Villa staff members charged by FA with improper conduct
Arsenal scored in the third and eighth minutes of stoppage time at Villa Park to return to the top of the Premier League last month

Members of the Arsenal and Aston Villa backroom teams have been charged by the Football Association with improper conduct for their behaviour after the Gunners’ 4-2 victory in February.

Villa head of performance analysis Victor Manas and Arsenal technical analyst coach Miguel Molina have both been charged for two incidents.

The first came after Arsenal’s third goal – and the second after full-time.

Both individuals have until Friday, 31 March to respond to the charges.

It is alleged that Manas’ behaviour in the 94th minute was improper and/or violent. Molina, meanwhile, is said to have acted and/or spoken in an improper and/or abusive and/or insulting manner in the same minute.

Both individuals have also been charged with improper behaviour in the tunnel following the end of the Premier League match at Villa Park on Wednesday, 18 February.

When Jorginho’s shot hit the crossbar and went in off Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to make it 3-2, there was a fracas in the stand which involved the two analysts.

