Home Sports Arsenal and Man City charged with failing to control players
Sports

Arsenal and Man City charged with failing to control players

by admin
Arsenal and Man City charged with failing to control players
Manchester City players were unhappy with Anthony Taylor for awarding Arsenal a penalty, and later protested as Eddie Nketiah was booked for a foul on Ruben Dias

Arsenal and Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Wednesday’s Premier League game.

Both sets of players surrounded referee Anthony Taylor at different times dueing the match at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal protested when City’s Erling Haaland was awarded a penalty, a decision then overturned by VAR.

City were unhappy at the decision to award Arsenal a first-half penalty and later with an Eddie Nketiah foul.

Nketiah was shown a yellow card for the challenge on City’s Ruben Dias.

In a statement, the FA saidexternal-link: “It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, with Arsenal’s players surrounding the match official during the 56th minute, and Manchester City’s doing so during the 42nd and 64th minutes.”

Both clubs have until Tuesday to respond to the charges.

The FA has announced trials for referees at grassroots level to wear bodycams in an attempt to prevent abuse towards officials.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said he hoped it would have a “positive impact” on behaviour.

In a recent BBC questionnaire, hundreds of referees said they feared for their safety.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

See also  What is the Miu Miu look, the celebrity-inspired post millennial style

You may also like

Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia gets his hands on...

Juventus and Inter, the replacements for Skriniar and...

«We carry on with our heads held high,...

There is something sacred about Michael Jordan’s uniqueness:...

VERTICAL MONDOLE’ | Sportdimontagna.com

Santeramo-Ideale Bari: those who are responsible do not...

Acqua Vera exclusive distributor in Italy of Christian...

Monza is going beyond expectations — Sportellate.it

Start running at 30

Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023, 3D videomapping in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy