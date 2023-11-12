Arsenal and Manchester United Dominate at Home in Premier League Victory

Premier League Roundup: Arsenal and Manchester United Secure Home Wins

Xinhua News Agency, London, November 11 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Despite one person being sent off, Arsenal still managed to secure a 3-1 victory on November 11th, temporarily tying with Premier League “leader” Manchester City in points. Meanwhile, Manchester United, which has been in poor form recently, faced newly promoted Luton at home and secured a 1-0 win with Lindelof’s goal.

At home against Burnley, who had lost nine times in the first 11 rounds, Arsenal did not break the deadlock until the first half of stoppage time. Saka and Trossard staged a header relay, and the Belgian scored the goal.

Nine minutes after the change of sides, the visiting team player Brownhill’s shot hit the Arsenal player and penetrated into the net after slightly changing the line. However, the 1-1 draw only lasted for 3 minutes, and Saliba took advantage of the corner kick opportunity to help Arsenal take the lead again. In the 74th minute, Zinchenko scored to expand the score to 3-1. Although Vieira, who came on as a substitute in the second half, received a direct red card for a foul on Brownhill in the final stage, Arsenal, with one less player to fight, still maintained the victory.

Arsenal tied with Manchester City on points despite having played one more game. “Blue Moon” will go south to London to face Chelsea on the 12th.

At Old Trafford, Lindelof’s shot from the center of the penalty area in the 59th minute became the only goal of the game, helping Manchester United secure a 1-0 win over Luton. Manchester United, with 7 wins and 5 losses, moved up to sixth place, one point ahead of Newcastle United, which lost 0-2 to Bournemouth that day.

In addition, after losing to Chelsea 1-4 in the last round and suffering their first defeat in the Premier League this season, Tottenham suffered another defeat on the 11th and was reversed 2-1 by Wolves who scored two goals in stoppage time. Crystal Palace also lost to Everton 2-3, and Guy scored the winning goal for the visiting team in the 86th minute.

Share this: Facebook

X

