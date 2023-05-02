Arsenal are about to face Chelsea at home, with multiple main players missing – yqqlm

Original title: Arsenal will face Chelsea at home, with many main players missing

In the early morning of May 3rd, Beijing time, a focus match of the 34th round of the Premier League started at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal playing against Chelsea at home. This game is also a London derby, which determines the success or failure of the two sides this season.

After Manchester City defeated Fulham 2-1 away, they returned to the top of the Premier League after 74 days, and Arsenal could only retreat to second place. The rest of the league schedule is very unfriendly to the Gunners. With one more game, Arsenal are 1 point behind Manchester City. Obviously, it is extremely difficult for them to regain the top spot. However, Arteta believes that the Gunners still have hope of winning the title. In the pre-match press conference, Arteta made it clear that everything is not over. Arsenal’s overall performance this season has been affirmed by the outside world. The team has beaten the defending champion to lead the standings for a long time, which also gave fans hope of winning the championship.

However, as the season progressed, Arsenal became weak and lacked stamina. Since April, the state of the Gunners has continued to slump. In the past 4 league rounds, they only got 3 draws and 1 loss, and only 3 points were recorded. During the period, 11 goals were conceded. In the last round of the league, Arsenal lost 1-4 away to Manchester City, completely losing the initiative to compete for the championship. This game is very important for Arsenal. If they lose another point, the team will completely bid farewell to the championship.

Chelsea has been completely reduced to a laughingstock this season. The ultra-luxury lineup built by spending 300 million pounds is only ranked 12th in the league. Lampard. After Lampard returned, Chelsea suffered a five-game losing streak in all competitions, scoring only 1 goal and conceding 9 goals. Such a record makes the management extremely embarrassed.

The poor record and the wave of injuries caused Chelsea to encounter an unprecedented trough. Coulibaly, James, Haverts, and Mount will all miss this game.

