Arsenal beat Fulham by 3 goals

On March 13, Beijing time, the results of the 23034th lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, Ren Jiu made 3378 bets, and the single bet bonus was 4809 yuan. The total betting amount of Ren Jiu in the current period was 25,386,954 yuan.

In terms of lottery: in the Premier League, Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton became the biggest upset in this period, with a loss of 5.75 to 1, West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Villa also had a loss of 3.24 to 1, Arsenal and Newcastle won smoothly; Serie A On the field, Roma 3-4 Sassuolo played an unpopular result of 1 to 5.32. Fiorentina and Juventus both won.

In La Liga, Villarreal drew 1-1 at home with Betis and lost 1 to 3.82. Real Sociedad drew away at Mallorca, Sevilla and Barcelona both won slightly; in Bundesliga, Wolfsburg 1-1 Union Berlin also lost more than 3 to 1, and Freiburg and Leverkusen all scored 3 points.

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is May 12, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded