Home Sports Arsenal beat Fulham with 3 goals
Sports

Arsenal beat Fulham with 3 goals

by admin
Arsenal beat Fulham with 3 goals
Arsenal beat Fulham by 3 goals

On March 13, Beijing time, the results of the 23034th lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In this period, Ren Jiu made 3378 bets, and the single bet bonus was 4809 yuan. The total betting amount of Ren Jiu in the current period was 25,386,954 yuan.

　　

In terms of lottery: in the Premier League, Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton became the biggest upset in this period, with a loss of 5.75 to 1, West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Villa also had a loss of 3.24 to 1, Arsenal and Newcastle won smoothly; Serie A On the field, Roma 3-4 Sassuolo played an unpopular result of 1 to 5.32. Fiorentina and Juventus both won.

In La Liga, Villarreal drew 1-1 at home with Betis and lost 1 to 3.82. Real Sociedad drew away at Mallorca, Sevilla and Barcelona both won slightly; in Bundesliga, Wolfsburg 1-1 Union Berlin also lost more than 3 to 1, and Freiburg and Leverkusen all scored 3 points.

win
burden
color		 West
Chinese
Mu		 rich
le
Mu		 Man

couplet

 new
Card
Si		 Fu
rely
fort		 cloud
reach
No		 fertile
you
husband		 gram
thunder
mo		 Luo

horse

 especially

arts

 horse
slightly
Card		 stuffed
dimension
profit		 Compare
profit
Asia		 complete
you
-bar
1 0 1 3 3 0 1 0 0 3 1 3 1 0

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is May 12, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded

See also  Real Betis 1-0 Osasuna Renjiu open 37872 note 339 yuan – yqqlm

You may also like

Salernitana Sporting celebrates the best sports in its...

Ladies jumping in Lillehammer from 4.30 p.m

Borsa Milano slips with the banks

Kvaratskhelia, the wonderful goal in Napoli-Atalanta analyzed by...

Wu Yibing regrets stopping the second round_Zhejiang Online

Enthusiastic coach of the Czech national team: Who...

Juve; Allegri, Pogba won’t be there for Freiburg...

Bundesliga: LASK cannot stop Salzburg either

Ray Wood: How dad’s goal to create ‘two...

Scheffler won the Prestin Players and is golf’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy